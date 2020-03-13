Trace Adkins Inks New Record Deal, and a New Single Is Coming

Trace Adkins has signed a new deal with Verge Records and is gearing up to release his first single in three years. The country star plans to release the new track, titled "Better Off," on March 20.

Adkins' new song was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder and Liz Rose; it will be his first release since 2017's "Still a Soldier." Although details about the song are still few, Adkins says he's ready for this next step in his career.

“I am excited about my merge with Verge," the singer says in a statement. "My desire to create and release new music is as strong now as when I first started."

Prior to singing with Verge Records, Adkins teamed with BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records for his 2017 album Something's Going On. Prior to that, he was with Show Dog / Universal in the early 2010s, and spent the 1990s and 2000s signed to Capitol Nashville.

Since the release of his debut album in 1996, Adkins has landed over 20 songs on the country charts, including his No. 1 hits "You're Gonna Miss This" and "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing." The Louisiana native has also appeared on multiple television shows, including Celebrity Apprentice and King of the Hill.

In 2019, Adkins collaborated with Blake Shelton's for Shelton's single "Hell Right." Adkins also appears in the track's music video.

Although he's taken a break from recording in recent years, Adkins has stayed active on the touring circuit. In February, Adkins announced his 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour, which is currently scheduled to begin on April 15 in Lancaster, Pa.