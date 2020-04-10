At the 2019 ACM Awards, Maren Morris -- who celebrates her birthday on April 10 -- lost to Kacey Musgraves for Female Artist of the Year. Morris wasn't expecting to win, she admitted pre-show, although her loss was certainly no reflection of her current career momentum.

Morris' second album, Girl, debuted at No. 1 on the country charts, and at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200. It also smashed streaming records: With its 23.96 million on-demand audio streams, the album became the most-streamed country album by a female artist during a debut week.

These milestones came on the heels of Morris' 2018 No. 1 pop hit, "The Middle," as well as the success of 2016's Hero, her debut album, which spawned three Top 10 country chart hits. She's recently notched two consecutive No. 1s: "Girl" and "The Bones." And, as if her own solo career isn't booming enough, Morris is also in the country supergroup the Highwomen, along with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

The sky's clearly the limit for the Arlington, Texas, native -- but, as of now, here are the Top 5 Maren Morris Songs.