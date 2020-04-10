Top 5 Maren Morris Songs
At the 2019 ACM Awards, Maren Morris -- who celebrates her birthday on April 10 -- lost to Kacey Musgraves for Female Artist of the Year. Morris wasn't expecting to win, she admitted pre-show, although her loss was certainly no reflection of her current career momentum.
Morris' second album, Girl, debuted at No. 1 on the country charts, and at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200. It also smashed streaming records: With its 23.96 million on-demand audio streams, the album became the most-streamed country album by a female artist during a debut week.
These milestones came on the heels of Morris' 2018 No. 1 pop hit, "The Middle," as well as the success of 2016's Hero, her debut album, which spawned three Top 10 country chart hits. She's recently notched two consecutive No. 1s: "Girl" and "The Bones." And, as if her own solo career isn't booming enough, Morris is also in the country supergroup the Highwomen, along with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.
The sky's clearly the limit for the Arlington, Texas, native -- but, as of now, here are the Top 5 Maren Morris Songs.
- 5
"All My Favorite People"From 2019's 'Girl'
Morris teams up with Brothers Osborne for this easygoing tune celebrating letting your freak flag fly -- and finding a pack of friends who support you when you do. Some have spotted sonic comparisons to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" in the rollicking song, although the lighthearted rocker, which boasts trademark killer Brothers Osborne guitar riffage, is very much its own thing.
- 4
"Girl"From 2019's 'Girl'
The title track of Morris' sophomore effort -- a laid-back rocker boasting a soulful Morris vocal turn and gouging guitars -- landed in the country charts' Top 10. The appeal is obvious: "Girl" is an earnest pep talk for anyone who needs an emotional boost or reassurance that they're on the right path.
- 3
"80s Mercedes"From 2016's 'Hero'
Morris has a versatile voice that slips easily between pop and country, which is part of what makes "80s Mercedes" -- which espouses the beauty and freedom of the open road and being iconoclastic -- so irresistible. The singer sounds cool, calm and collected as she exclaims, "I'm a '90s baby / In my '80s Mercedes."
- 2
"The Middle"Single (2018)
Morris dove into pop music headfirst with "The Middle," a collaboration with duo Grey and superstar DJ Zedd. You wouldn't know she wasn't already a star in that world, however, as the results are thrilling. Morris belts out the song as glitchy electronic beats and grooves explode behind her, and exhibits all aspects of her range.
- 1
"My Church"From 2016's 'Hero'
This gospel-tinged highlight of Hero shapeshifts between soul, Americana and straight-up country. As with "80s Mercedes," however, the religion in the song involves long drives -- and hollering favorite songs at the top of your lungs: "I find my soul revival / Singing every single verse / Yeah, I guess that’s my church."