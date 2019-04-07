Kacey Musgraves Named Female Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Kacey Musgraves is 2019's ACM Female Artist of the Year! She won the honor at Sunday night's (April 7) ACM Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Nev., at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Musgraves' surprise win snaps Miranda's historic run of nine straight Female Artist of the Year awards. In her speech, Musgraves dedicated her second ACM victory of the night to anyone whose style or sound has been deemed too different to impact the mainstream.

Musgraves is on a winning streak at awards shows lately: In January, she picked up four Grammy Awards, for Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Album of the Year. It's no wonder, though: From her live performances to her third studio album, 2018's Golden Hour, there's a high level of talent and passion in everything she does.

