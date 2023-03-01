Kelsea Ballerini wrote her very first song at twelve years old. Nine years later, she would become a country music hitmaker.

She was born and raised in Knoxville, Tenn., but unlike many aspiring musicians with Tennessee roots, Ballerini didn't grow up listening to country music. Instead, her radio was tuned to Top 40 pop music, and she began idolizing stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. It wasn't until she heard Keith Urban's hit 2006 single "Stupid Boy" that Ballerini found her love for the genre.

If Ballerini came to country music later than most, it was all for the better: Like Shania Twain, she's brought the best of pop's influence to her songs, making her an irresistible radio sensation.

With each following album, Ballerini has expanded her sound while keeping the hits coming. From the introspective and vulnerable "Homecoming Queen?" to the immensely fun "Hole in the Bottle," the 29-year-old continues to show fans new sides of herself as a songwriter and performer.

In a short time, Ballerini has accomplished achievements many artists never reach. She was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Carrie Underwood in 2019 and has earned three Grammy nominations, including a spot in the Best Country Solo Performance category for "Heartfirst" in 2023.

Below, The Boot counts down our picks for Ballerini's Top 10 songs.

