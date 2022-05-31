The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmidt brings a groovy, R&B and 80s-influenced sound with his new track "Heartbeat." The track is the second single from his 7th solo album Day by Day, which is available now.

Through straightforward but moving lyrics, Schmidt speaks about the art of a long-lasting relationship and reminisces on everything that made that partnership possible. He recalls their younger days together, when things were exciting and new, but assured that those feelings have never subsided. It’s also about embracing an honest partnership.

“Cause you don’t own me / And I don’t own you," he declares. "All we do is love one another / Two lucky people / Who know how to work things through / Yes we do”

Schmidt laments being alone on the road, but takes solace in knowing that he can feel his partner’s heartbeat. Take a listen to the track below:

"Heartbeat" is one of the standout singles from Day By Day, which is Schmidt's first full-length solo record since 2016. Released on May 6, the project features guest appearances from many of Schmidt's friends and fellow music legends, including Lindsey Buckingham, John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, Benmont Tench, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Jim Keltner.

The 74-year-old talent recorded the project at his home studio in Los Angeles during the pandemic while The Eagles were off the road. While he has no forthcoming solo dates on his calendar, he's currently out on tour with The Eagles as they take their 2022 Hotel California tour overseas. You can see a full list of his upcoming live dates at Timothy B. Schmidt's official website.

Timothy B. Schmidt, "Heartbeat" Lyrics:



I still remember

When we first held hands

Seems like it's been such a long time It felt like a poem

With a perfect rhyme

It was more than crazy good We stoked that fire

As the night rolled on

There was nothing else that mattered We were on a mission

Right into the dawn

Hungry for love Now the years have gone by

And we still survive

What others only try 'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat

Right up close to mine

Pounding out that rhythm

Time after time Who says love can't be lasting?

I know it isn't so

'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat

Everywhere I go Sometimes I'm working

And it takes me far away

It's a life that I have chosen You're not always with me

Sometimes you'd rather to stay

And it's all good Cuz you don't own me

And I don't own you

All we do is love one another Two lucky people who know how to work things through

Yes we do

When I'm out on my own

So far from home

I don't feel so alone 'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat

Right up close to mine

Pounding out that rhythm

Time after time Who says love can't be lasting?

I know it isn't so

'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat

Everywhere I go Could I be dreaming?

Could this all be true?

I can't be certain when I'm with you

'Cuz you're an angel who's love is so strong

And I feel that drumming going all night long It's quite a story

You and I, we've had some fun

In between the shadows, baby

Now we've gotta pay attention

'Cuz time is on the run

And it won't wait Though the years have gone by

We continue to fly

While others only try 'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat

Right up close to mine

Pounding out that rhythm

Time after time Who says love can't be lasting?

I know it isn't so

'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat

Everywhere I go