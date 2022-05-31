The Eagles’ Timothy B. Schmidt Celebrates Lasting Love in ‘Heartbeat’ [LISTEN]
The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmidt brings a groovy, R&B and 80s-influenced sound with his new track "Heartbeat." The track is the second single from his 7th solo album Day by Day, which is available now.
Through straightforward but moving lyrics, Schmidt speaks about the art of a long-lasting relationship and reminisces on everything that made that partnership possible. He recalls their younger days together, when things were exciting and new, but assured that those feelings have never subsided. It’s also about embracing an honest partnership.
“Cause you don’t own me / And I don’t own you," he declares. "All we do is love one another / Two lucky people / Who know how to work things through / Yes we do”
Schmidt laments being alone on the road, but takes solace in knowing that he can feel his partner’s heartbeat. Take a listen to the track below:
"Heartbeat" is one of the standout singles from Day By Day, which is Schmidt's first full-length solo record since 2016. Released on May 6, the project features guest appearances from many of Schmidt's friends and fellow music legends, including Lindsey Buckingham, John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, Benmont Tench, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Jim Keltner.
The 74-year-old talent recorded the project at his home studio in Los Angeles during the pandemic while The Eagles were off the road. While he has no forthcoming solo dates on his calendar, he's currently out on tour with The Eagles as they take their 2022 Hotel California tour overseas. You can see a full list of his upcoming live dates at Timothy B. Schmidt's official website.
I still remember
When we first held hands
Seems like it's been such a long time
It felt like a poem
With a perfect rhyme
It was more than crazy good
We stoked that fire
As the night rolled on
There was nothing else that mattered
We were on a mission
Right into the dawn
Hungry for love
Now the years have gone by
And we still survive
What others only try
'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat
Right up close to mine
Pounding out that rhythm
Time after time
Who says love can't be lasting?
I know it isn't so
'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat
Everywhere I go
Sometimes I'm working
And it takes me far away
It's a life that I have chosen
You're not always with me
Sometimes you'd rather to stay
And it's all good
Cuz you don't own me
And I don't own you
All we do is love one another
Two lucky people who know how to work things through
Yes we do
When I'm out on my own
So far from home
I don't feel so alone
'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat
Right up close to mine
Pounding out that rhythm
Time after time
Who says love can't be lasting?
I know it isn't so
'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat
Everywhere I go
Could I be dreaming?
Could this all be true?
I can't be certain when I'm with you
'Cuz you're an angel who's love is so strong
And I feel that drumming going all night long
It's quite a story
You and I, we've had some fun
In between the shadows, baby
Now we've gotta pay attention
'Cuz time is on the run
And it won't wait
Though the years have gone by
We continue to fly
While others only try
'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat
Right up close to mine
Pounding out that rhythm
Time after time
Who says love can't be lasting?
I know it isn't so
'Cuz I can feel your heartbeat
Everywhere I go