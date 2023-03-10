Tim McGraw focuses on what truly matters in life with his latest single, "Standing Room Only."

Released today (March 10), the soaring, emotional track feels like a thoughtful companion piece to the country star's trademark hits "Live Like You Were Dying" and "Where the Green Grass Grows." McGraw co-wrote the track with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Wiseman, who wrote those two previous No. 1 hits, along with Tommy Cecil and Patrick Murphy.

"I wanna live a life, live a life / Like a dollar and the clock on the wall don't own me," he sings. "Shine a light, shine a light / Like mama's front porch when I'm lost and lonely / Start forgivin' and start forgettin' / Be somebody that's worth rememberin' / Live a life so when I die / There's standing room only, standing room only."

"'Standing Room Only' caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message," McGraw says. "For me, this song is so positive and life affirming. It isn't about the funeral or the procession, it's about how we live in the here and now. How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves? For me, it's a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it's a reminder to give back and be there for others."

Listen below:

"Standing Room Only" is the title track from McGraw's upcoming seventeenth studio album, due out later this year via Big Machine Records. The LP will be his first since 2020's Here on Earth, which included his recent radio hits "I Called Mama" and "7500 OBO."

Additional details about Standing Room Only are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Until then, McGraw will appear at various music festivals and events across the U.S. through the fall.

You can find a complete list of tour stops below and find more information on ticketing options at Tim McGraw's official website.

Tim McGraw's 2023 Tour Dates:

April 2 – Houston, Texas @ NCAA Final Four Fan Fest

April 29 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

May 20 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knobb Music Theatre

June 9 – Clinton, Iowa @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys

July 6 – Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert 2023

July 15 – Craven, Saskatchewan @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 22 – Eau Claire, Wis. @ Country Jam USA 2023

July 27 – Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

Aug. 12 – North Lawrence, Ohio @ Neon Nights

Aug. 13 – Oro-medonte, Ont. @ Boots & Hearts

Aug. 19 – Calgary, Alb. @ Country Thunder Alberta

Sept. 17 – Long Beach, Calif. @ Coastal Country Jam