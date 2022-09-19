Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow are set to release their fifth studio album, Love Songs for Losers, on Nov. 4. The project marks a new chapter sonically for the acclaimed outfit, a shift that can be heard on their latest single, "Honey."

Members Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist's dreamy harmonies and expert accompaniment are elevated with rich layers of synth, creating a soundscape that echoes the lyrics' reflective look at a relationship's blissful early moments.

"‘Honey’ came from thinking about how my wife doesn’t like being called ‘honey’ or ‘baby’ — she thinks it’s lazy, it always rubs her the wrong way," Zach Williams says in a statement. "It turned into a song about sometimes wanting to go back to when we were first in love, when everything was crazy and exciting and we were right on the verge of ruining each other’s lives at any second."

Listen to "Honey" below:

Love Songs for Losers features 11 new songs, including "Honey," which were recorded during an eight-week stay at Roy Orbison's former home located near Nashville. The record also marks the band's first self-produced full-length release, which thematically focuses on love, connection and all the complications relationships can cause.

​​"One of the reasons we went with Love Songs for Losers as the album title is that I’ve always seen myself as a loser in love — I’ve never been able to get it completely right," Williams notes. "The songs are looking at bad relationships and wonderful relationships and all the in-between, sometimes with a good deal of levity. It’s us just trying to encapsulate the whole gamut of experience that we all go through as human beings."

The band is currently on tour supporting Maren Morris through mid-October, but are set to embark on a lengthy headlining trek immediately after. They'll visit a number of major cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Boston, before wrapping up in Richmond, Va. on Nov. 19.

A full list of upcoming tour dates is below. For additional ticketing information, visit The Lone Bellow's official website.

The Lone Bellow 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 20 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Sept. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

Oct. 19 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Oct. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory *

Oct. 22 - Stoughton, Wisc. @ Stoughton Opera House

Oct. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Oct. 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Oct. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Memorial Hall

Oct. 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Oct. 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

Oct. 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Sheldon Concert Hall

Nov. 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ Bomhard Theatre

Nov. 3 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theater

Nov. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Nov. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Nov. 11 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 12 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Nov. 16 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater

Nov. 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Nov. 18 - Fairfield, Ct. @ Warehouse

Nov. 19 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

*supporting Maren Morris