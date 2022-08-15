The Lone Bellow’s Powerful New Track ‘Gold’ Highlights the Painful Impact of Addiction [LISTEN]

The Lone Bellow are back with their first new music since 2020. The Nashville-based trio's latest single "Gold" is written as a powerful testimony from someone who has lost a loved one from opioid addiction.

“We don’t ever try to write songs with an agenda, so with ‘Gold’ the idea was to tell the story from the perspective of someone in a hard situation — in this case, a guy who’s stuck in the downward spiral of addiction,” guitarist Brian Elmquist says in a statement. “We’ve sung ‘Gold’ as a folk song in the past, but for the recording we wanted to really experiment and push our sound as far as it could go.”

The song serves as a look into the darkness of addiction that plagues many small towns across America. Small decisions, often motivated by the daily humdrum of rural living, can sometimes lead to life-changing dependency and the vicious cycles that come with it.

"It's in my blood, it's in the water / It's calling me still," they sing harmoniously. "I could leave, I know I oughta / But there's gold in them hills / Gold, gold, gold."

Band members Elmquist, Zach Williams and Kanten Donehey Pipkin first broke into the music scene in 2013 with the release of their celebrated self-titled debut album. Since then, they've amassed a dedicated following and released three additional records, including their most recent LP Half Moon Light.

You can catch the trio out on the road across the U.S. through the end of the year. Beginning tomorrow (Aug. 16), they'll begin their stint as support for Maren Morris on her headlining Humble Quest Tour. The band will visit venues across the West Coast before embarking on their own headlining trek, which include stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club.

You can see a full list tour dates below and find additional ticketing information at The Lone Bellow's official website.

The Lone Bellow 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug. 16 - Vail, Colo. @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden *

Aug. 19 - Boise, Ida. @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field *

Aug. 20 - Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *

Aug. 23 - Walla Walla, Wash. @ Wine Country Amphitheater *

Aug. 28 - Troutdale, Ore. @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Sept. 1 - Stowe, Vt. @ Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series

Sept. 3 - Nantucket, Mass. @ The Dreamland Theater

Sept. 15 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

Sept. 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

Sept. 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre *

Sept. 18 - Grass Valley, Calif. @ The Center For The Arts

Sept. 20 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Sept. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

Oct. 19 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Oct. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory *

Oct. 22 - Stoughton, Wis. @ Stoughton Opera House

Oct. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Oct. 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Oct. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Memorial Hall

Oct. 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Oct. 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

Oct. 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Sheldon Concert Hall

Nov. 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ Bomhard Theatre

Nov. 3 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theater

Nov. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Nov. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Nov. 11 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 12 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Nov. 16 - Portland, Me. @ State Theater

Nov. 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Nov. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. @ Warehouse

Nov. 19 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

* supporting Maren Morris