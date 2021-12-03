Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms are gearing up to release a brand new record in 2022.

One Day, the band's third studio album, will be released on Feb. 11, 2022. Comprised of brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, The Cactus Blossoms have earned acclaim for their flawless harmonies and infectious, classic sound. "Hey Baby," the lead single off One Day, finds the duo hitting the road and holding onto hope.

“That idea of finding a silver lining comes up a lot on this record,” Torrey said in a statement. “It’s an acknowledgment that no matter how messed up things might be, people still want to believe in the world and find ways to feel lucky and joyful.”

With their trademark rhythmic, groovy guitar licks and driving percussion, "Hey Baby" brings offers up a message of optimism that we all could use right now.

Take a listen to "Hey Baby" below.

Like most musicians across the globe, The Cactus Blossoms plans to work on a new album were suddenly halted when COVID-19 emerged in March 2020. The fear and uncertainty of a global pandemic, alongside the public outrage following the police killing of George Floyd in their home city, caused the brothers to pause work on new music.

“It felt like the whole world was falling apart,” Burkum notes. “We had to put things on hold just so we could try to wrap our heads around everything that was happening in Minneapolis and beyond.”

Eventually, they began working on their latest project by recording with members of their touring band and longtime collaborator/engineer Alex Hall through a rig set up in Burkum’s basement. The duo says they put an intensive focus on keeping the record's soundscape sparse and raw, mimicking what fans can expect to hear in a live setting.

One Day features 11 new songs, including a collaboration with the duo's former tour mate and indie rock legend Jenny Lewis. Fans can pre-order their copy of the record now.

The Cactus Blossoms, One Day Track List:

1. "Hey Baby"

2. "One Day"

3. "Is It Over"

4. "Everybody" (featuring Jenny Lewis)

5. "Runaway"

6. "Ballad Of An Unknown"

7. "Not The Only One"

8. "Love Tomorrow"

9. "Lonely Heart"

10. "I Could Almost Cry"

11. "If I Saw You"