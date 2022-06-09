The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mariel Buckley, Lauren Reno + More

Easton Corbin saddles up with a rollicking neo-traditional new song, "Hey Merle." A spirited ode to the iconic Merle Haggard, this catchy and euphoric number finds Corbin turning his eyes to the country elder statesman for advice, all while seamlessly weaving in the titles of his biggest hits.

"Hey Merle, did your Mama cry on the day you left Muskogee / Hey Merle, did the other side of them Swinging Doors get lonely / Did you end up on the fighting side when The Bottle Let You Down," Corbin sings in the opening verse.

"Hey Merle" was co-written by the "A Little More Country Than That" hitmaker alongside Rodney Clawson and Wade Kirby. -- Jeremy Chua