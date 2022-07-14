The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mightmare, Carlton Anderson + More

Texas native Carlton Anderson is keeping it country on his brand-new song, “Burn It Down.” Trafficking heavily in the neotraditional direction, the upbeat number is perfectly layered with fiery guitar lines, anthemic drumbeats, and sizzling fiddle licks. “Desperately, I’ve been waiting on your body / Next to me, that’s where I want you to be / Baby, light me up and burn me down,” Anderson sings in the spirited chorus. Released on his 30th birthday, the rising singer/songwriter wrote this song with Jimi Bell and fellow country artist and longtime friend, Ian Munsick. "Burn Me Down", as Anderson excitedly teases, is the “first of many songs" from a new collection of music that he hopes will "stand the test of time.” -- Jeremy Chua