The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Jeremy Ivey, Caroline Spence + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In every list, you'll find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Jeremy Ivey"Trial By Fire"
The latest cut from Jeremy Ivey's upcoming album Invisible Pictures, due out March 11, is an especially personal one. The singer-songwriter was inspired by his wife and talent in her own right, Margo Price's decision to cut alcohol out of her life. The two openly discussed the decision and Margo's anxieties about how it may affect some personal relationships, and that honest dialogue inspired Ivey to pen "Trial By Fire" the next morning.
"The simple message is that all a person needs to be in this world is themselves,” Ivey says of the song's moving message. With each line, Ivey reaches out with open arms, reminding us it's okay to focus on and trust in yourself. -- Lorie Liebig
Madi Diaz + Waxahatchee"Resentment"
Madi Diaz and Waxahatchee bring soft guitar backing and impeccable vocal harmonies to their version of "Resentment," a reimagining of the Kesha and Sturgill Simpson duet that Diaz helped write. It's a heartwrenching teaser for Diaz's March 4 EP Same History, New Feelings, which is also set to feature Angel Olsen, Courtney Marie Andrews and Natalie Hemby. -- Annie Parnell
Caroline Spence + Matt Berninger"I Know You Know Me"
Caroline Spence's soft soprano intwines gorgeously with Matt Berninger's baritone on this new release, a love song marked with heavy indie guitars that echo his role as The National's frontman. Combining a moody tone with steadfast lyrics about a supportive relationship, it's a case study in contradiction, proving that opposites really do attract. -- Annie Parnell
Ron Pope"The Good Old Days"
In this track from his upcoming EP It’s Gonna Be a Long Night, Ron Pope pauses to reflect on the little moments that matter in life. Becoming a husband and father brought a new perspective to Pope, who uses his heartfelt lyrics to acknowledge that the chaos and stress that comes with raising children will soon just be memories to look back on fondly. -- Lorie Liebig
Dan Reeder"Fun Campfire Song"
In "Fun Campfire Song," Dan Reeder returns to the political perspective that marked his 2020 track "2016 Election Song," with a trademark ironic twist. Decrying the death penalty by detailing some grisly government-sanctioned ends, Reeder plucks out a whimsical beat on his homemade guitar, complete with humming and a count-in so you can sing along. -- Annie Parnell