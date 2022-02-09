The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Jeremy Ivey, Caroline Spence + More

The latest cut from Jeremy Ivey's upcoming album Invisible Pictures, due out March 11, is an especially personal one. The singer-songwriter was inspired by his wife and talent in her own right, Margo Price's decision to cut alcohol out of her life. The two openly discussed the decision and Margo's anxieties about how it may affect some personal relationships, and that honest dialogue inspired Ivey to pen "Trial By Fire" the next morning.

"The simple message is that all a person needs to be in this world is themselves,” Ivey says of the song's moving message. With each line, Ivey reaches out with open arms, reminding us it's okay to focus on and trust in yourself. -- Lorie Liebig