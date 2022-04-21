The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Kaitlin Butts, Jett Holden and More

Oklahoma born singer-songwriter Kaitlin Butts tells the story of a friend battling substance abuse who disappeared and later returned home on “she’s using,”a cut from her new album What Else Can She Do. Throughout the raw tune Butts contemplates possible reasons for her friend’s need to escape into “a codeine dream” —like her dad leaving her out of curiosity and “a bad boyfriend that wouldn’t let her be” — before admitting that she doesn’t hold her friend’s actions against her. Instead, she simply acknowledges “whatever makes her remember to take / whatever makes her forget.”

The song is a wonderful pushback to many of the stigmas against those battling addiction, illustrating that love, compassion and understanding is vital to helping those grappling with it get their lives back on the right track. -- Matt Wickstrom