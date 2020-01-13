Tanya Tucker's Sunday night (Jan. 12) concert at the Ryman Auditorium was packed with special guest appearances: Everyone from Margo Price to actor Dennis Quaid was at the Mother Church for the show -- including Billy Ray Cyrus, whom Tucker invited onstage to sing "Old Town Road."

Tucker's band handled the melody of "Old Town Road" with precision, while Cyrus led on vocals. Tucker started to sing Lil Nas X's rap when the time came, but abandoned the verse after the "I've got the horses in the back" line in favor of showing off some dance moves.

Despite being kicked off the Billboard country charts after originally charting there in the spring of 2019, "Old Town Road" earned Lil Nas X and Cyrus the CMA's Musical Event of the Year trophy in November. The song, which Cyrus helped remix following its removal from country chart consideration, spent a record 19 weeks atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart over the summer.

During Tucker's Ryman Auditorium show, she and Cyrus also performed his '90s country megahit "Achy Breaky Heart." Readers can see footage of that performance below.

Cyrus, Price and Quaid were only the start of Tucker's lineup of special guests at her Sunday night show in Nashville. Also joining her onstage throughout the concert were Billy Joe Shaver, Jamey Johnson and Lee Ann Womack.

Tucker's Ryman Auditorium show served as a kickoff event for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. The trek, which will officially begin on Feb. 5, pairs Tucker with up-and-comers Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County, all current or past CMT Next Women of Country class members. Additionally, Shooter Jennings -- who, along with Brandi Carlile, co-produced Tucker's new album, While I'm Livin' -- will also appear at various stops.

WATCH: Billy Ray Cyrus + Tanya Tucker Bring "Achy Breaky Heart" to the Ryman