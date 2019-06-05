Sheryl Crow teamed up with country star Maren Morris and the legendary Stevie Nicks for her new song "Prove You Wrong" -- but they're not the only big-name guests on the new track. Crow's studio band for the song also featured a number of famous friends.

According to a tweet from Crow, Vince Gill, the Eagles' Joe Walsh and revered session and live guitarist Waddy Wachtel also contributed to "Prove You Wrong." The melody is classic Crow -- sunny and slightly jangly -- while the lyrics put an overconfident ex in his place.

"You said if you left, I'd be laid up in a bed of tears / I'd be goin' crazy, 'cause without you, baby, I'd be sad and lonely 'round here," Crow sings in the first verse, before she, Morris and Nicks harmonize on the chorus: "It wouldn't take much to prove you wrong ... I got my mind made up and my high heels on / It wouldn't take much to prove you wrong."

Morris' voice in particular shines on the song's bridge, while Nicks adds vocal flourishes near the end of the track. By that point, "Prove You Wrong" has proved itself as an instant earworm. The song will be going for adds on June 17.

"Prove You Wrong" is the third song that Crow has shared from her forthcoming album of duets, Threads. The previously released "Redemption Day" is a re-working of a 1996 Crow song as a duet with Johnny Cash, while "Live Wire" features Mavis Staples and Bonnie Raitt. Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and more are also involved in what Crow says will be her final album.

"It takes a lot of time and money and energy to create a fully artistic statement with a beginning, a middle and end. And, you know, you hope you have a song that lands on a playlist somewhere. People just don't listen to albums anymore," Crow tells Nashville Public Radio. "So I feel like this is a good one to go out on. And in the future, when I write something I feel like needs to be put out, we'll just put it out. We won't wait to make a whole album."

Threads is due out this summer on Big Machine Label Group. Crow signed with the Nashville label specifically for the project.