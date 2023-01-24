Shantaia Rides Away From Heartbreak In Cinematic ‘Know You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane.

When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter wanted to give fans a more intimate look into who she is beyond the stage.

"I wanted to show my fans that I'm truly a country girl at heart," she tells The Boot. "I grew up riding horses and still have a horse back home in Canada. Shooting this music video was a dream of mine, and I'm sure it's not the last time you'll see a horse in one of my music videos."

In the video premiering exclusively at The Boot today, Shantaia guides viewers through a golden-hued stable before riding on horseback. The tranquil cinematography acts as the perfect backdrop to her powerful, gut-punching lyrics.

"As for the storyline, I didn't really want to shoot your typical break-up music video," she explains. "I wanted to do something different. Dreamy, but still haunting and fierce like the melody and song itself. I think my director and producer, Ryan Nolan, captured all of that perfectly!"

Watch Shantaia's official music video for "Know You" below:

Shantaia is enjoying the kickoff of what looks to be a busy new year ahead, with more new music to come. In 2022, she garnered widespread acclaim with her first Top 40 hit with "Broke to Brand New," along with her infectious follow-up track "Hung Over You." The burgeoning talent has already earned a lengthy list of accolades and nominations, even becoming a finalist in SiriusXM's recent Top of the Country competition.

You can catch Shantaia through the coming months, with multiple performances scheduled across Canada, Nashville, and beyond. A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing information is available at Shantaia's official website.