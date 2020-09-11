Hear Sadler Vaden’s Hopeful ‘Best Days’

Sadler Vaden's "Best Days" is both a prayer and a belief, the singer-songwriter says. Readers can hear the recently released track above.

"I wrote "Best Days" during one of my worst days. Nothing was going right, and it was in the midst of the George Floyd protests," Vaden shares of the new song. "I started counting my blessings and realized that what I was going through was valid, but nothing compared to what so many other folks are dealing with ...

"I choose to believe our best days are ahead of us," he adds, "and the time is now for that message."

Vaden worked on "Best Days" with one of his 400 Unit bandmates, Jimbo Hart, as well as producer Paul Ebersold and Grammy winner Richard Dodd. The song follows his latest album, Anybody Out There?, released earlier in 2020; Vaden's debut solo album arrived in 2016.

A former member of Drivin N Cryin and a member of Jason Isbell's 400 Unit since 2013, Vaden was supposed to be on the road this year. However, he's instead been at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.