Rhett Akins and Wife Sonya Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy

Rhett Akins is a dad again! The country star and his wife Sonya welcomed their baby boy, Brody James Akins, on March 13.

Per an Instagram post from his dad, baby Brody arrived at 7:49PM, weighing 7.2 pounds and measuring 19 inches long. "Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day," Akins writes. "He is perfect in every way!!!!"

Adds Sonya in an Instagram post of her own, "My heart is about to explode!! I am so in love with our sweet baby boy!! Thank you lord for the precious gift that you have given our family!!"

The couple announced that they were expecting back in September with a hilarious gender reveal video on Sonyaโ€™s Instagram. Akins, who wrote Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ellโ€™s recent hit โ€œWhat Happens in a Small Town,โ€ also announced the news onstage in January at a No. 1 party for the song.

Itโ€™s been an exciting winter for the Akins family: In addition to being a songwriter and a Decca recording artist in the โ€˜90s, Akins is also country superstar Thomas Rhettโ€™s dad. Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, on Feb. 10.

Akins, 50, is now a father of three, just like his son, whose full given name is Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. Rhett is 29 and has a sister, Kasey Lee Akins, who is 26.

Both of Akins' older children are from his first marriage, to a woman named Paige. Akins and Sonya got married in September 2017.