Rhett Akins and Wife Sonya Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy

Rhett Akins is a dad again! The country star and his wife Sonya welcomed their baby boy, Brody James Akins, on March 13.

Per an Instagram post from his dad, baby Brody arrived at 7:49PM, weighing 7.2 pounds and measuring 19 inches long. "Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day," Akins writes. "He is perfect in every way!!!!"

Adds Sonya in an Instagram post of her own, "My heart is about to explode!! I am so in love with our sweet baby boy!! Thank you lord for the precious gift that you have given our family!!"

The couple announced that they were expecting back in September with a hilarious gender reveal video on Sonya’s Instagram. Akins, who wrote Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell’s recent hit “What Happens in a Small Town,” also announced the news onstage in January at a No. 1 party for the song.

It’s been an exciting winter for the Akins family: In addition to being a songwriter and a Decca recording artist in the ‘90s, Akins is also country superstar Thomas Rhett’s dad. Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, on Feb. 10.

Akins, 50, is now a father of three, just like his son, whose full given name is Thomas Rhett Akins Jr. Rhett is 29 and has a sister, Kasey Lee Akins, who is 26.

Both of Akins' older children are from his first marriage, to a woman named Paige. Akins and Sonya got married in September 2017.