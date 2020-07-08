Story Behind the Song: Travis Denning, ‘Where That Beer’s Been’

Travis Denning's 2020 Beer's Better Cold EP features six tracks, five of which he co wrote with, among others, hitmaker Rhett Akins. Denning's single "Where That Beer's Been" is one of those songs on which the rising star and the award-winning tunesmith teamed up.

Together with Chris Stevens and Jeremy Stover, Denning and Akins penned the fun tune, off a title Denning had been holding onto for a while. He couldn't find the perfect angle, but Akins knew it instantly.

Read on for the story behind "Where That Beer's Been," told in Denning's own words.

Akins, a successful artist himself back in the '90s, is responsible for dozens of hit country songs, including, among many others, Brooks & Dunn's "Put a Girl in It," Brantley Gilbert's "Kick It in the Sticks" and Blake Shelton's "Honey Bee." "

Writing with Rhett, first off, is always a blast. It's always fun because ... I think Rhett Akins knows more about music than any other human I have ever met. He can talk to you all day about country music; he can talk to you about Aerosmith and Motley Crue, and then, me and him always talk about, like, old, old Delta blues -- like, we love Robert Johnson and so much of that '40s and 50s and '30s Delta blues. He's a music lover like me, and we really bonded over that ...

I just think he has the best head on his shoulders to not think too hard ... I had that title forever. 'I don't know where that beer has been' was my thought, and that's all I had. And without even thinking about it, [Akins] said, 'Yeah, but I know where it's going.'

I mean, I had this hook for months. That is that kind of ... genius that can't even be really taught, you just kind of have to live it. And I think he's not afraid to do anything because he doesn't give a damn what other people think ...

I think he does the best to bring out who everybody really is in the room. And I love to write with somebody like that because ... he's a guy that can just cover all the bases.

Don't tell him I complimented him [laughs].