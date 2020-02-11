Thomas Rhett + Lauren Akins Welcome Third Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins: Their family of four has become a party of five with the arrival of another daughter.

Lennon Love Akins arrived on Monday (Feb. 10) at 8:30AM, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces. According to her mom, she's got "lots of dark hair and blue eyes."

"Her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," Lauren adds while sharing a bevy of adorable photos of baby Lennon's big sisters and parents loving on her. "We could not be more in love."

Lennon is the third daughter for Rhett and Lauren, who got married in 2012, when they were in their early 20s. In 2017, the couple officially welcomed home Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda, Africa. Later that same year, Lauren gave birth to their second child, Ada James.

It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible," Rhett writes on Instagram. "Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are gonna be the best big sisters on the planet."

"The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family," the singer adds. "Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone."

In an interview with DJ and radio personality Bobby Bones, Rhett shared that his family had been convinced that the new addition would be a boy -- but that he was overjoyed to welcome another daughter. "I think before we had kids I always thought that I was meant to be the dad that had boys, but now that I've had girls, my heart has softened so much," Rhett explains.

"I have never looked at anybody like I look at my girls," he adds. "It is nuts, the emotion that you feel when you put 'em down to be and say, 'Alright, love you, baby girl,' and [they say], 'I love you, daddy.' It breaks your heart every single time."

According to Rhett, he and Lauren aren't done having children -- not even close. "Me and Lauren both would love to adopt again, whenever the time is right," he says. "Lauren's number [of how many children she wants] is five. I think when we get to five, my wife'll probably be like, 'We can do six.' That's just the kind of person my wife is."

Just from listening to Rhett's music, it's abundantly clear that his family plays a huge part in his life. The singer has taken his everyday experiences and turned them into hits such as "Life Changes," a No. 1 single in which Rhett talks directly about his experience getting married and becoming a father.