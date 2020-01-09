Rhett Akins + Wife Sonya are Expecting a Baby Boy in March 2020

During Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's Wednesday night (Jan. 8) No. 1 party for their hit duet "What Happens in a Small Town," songwriter Rhett Akins shared some exciting personal news. He and his wife, Sonya, are expecting a baby boy in March of 2020.

In addition to his career as a songwriter and '90s hit-maker, Akins is known for being country superstar Thomas Rhett's dad. As luck would have it, Rhett -- already a father of two daughters -- is also expecting his next child, another girl, in February 2020. From the stage, Akins joked that Rhett was going to get a new baby and a new sibling, all within the span of just a few weeks.

Rhett and Sonya actually first shared the news of the pregnancy back in September 2019, when Sonya posted a video of their hilarious (and elaborate!) gender reveal on her Instagram.

"We are so excited to share that we will be adding a sweet bundle of joy to our lives next year!!" she wrote. "Swipe to see our gender reveal (It didn't go as planned) but it was still perfect to us!! We cannot wait to meet baby Akins!!!"

Akins, age 50, will also become a father of three. He's already the father of Rhett (real name Thomas Rhett Akins Jr.), age 29, and daughter Kasey Lee Akins, age 27. Akins and Sonya married in September 2017 after dating for a long time.

The elder Akins, a Decca recording artist between 1994 and 1997, scored a number one hit with 1996 single "Don't Get Me Started." He transitioned to a songwriter role over the years, with recent co-writes of note including Blake Shelton's "I Lived It" and multiple songs on his son's 2019 album Center Point Road.

Rhett's new child will be the youngest sibling of Willa Gray Akins (b. Nov. 1, 2015) and Ada James Akins (b. Aug. 12, 2017). Rhett reigns as one of country music's top young stars. His current single, "Beer Can't Fix" is a Jon Pardi duet off Center Point Road. It follows "Look What God Gave Her" and "Remember You Young" as a single. Both of those tracks hit No. 1.