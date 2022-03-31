Ray Wylie Hubbard and Steve Earle are ‘Hellbent for Leather’ on New Collaboration [LISTEN]

In 2020, Ray Wylie Hubbard rounded up some of his closest friends for Co-Starring, a collection of duets that featured an eclectic supporting cast, including Ringo Starr, Pam Tillis, Ronnie Dunn and Aaron Lee Tasjan. He liked the result so much that he released a sequel, Co-Starring Too, on March 18.

The record's first single and stand-out track “Hellbent for Leather” features Steve Earle, and tells the tale of a troubadour abandoning bright city lights for the Wild West. And it sounds exactly as a Ray Wylie Hubbard collaboration with Steve Earle should.

Hubbard was given the freedom to do whatever he wanted with the record, and with the support of Big Machine, it was an opportunity too enticing to ignore.

“As a man of many friends, there were so very many people I just couldn’t get on the one project," Hubbard said in a statement. "So many people I wanted to do things with, but I just couldn’t. It stuck with me, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought, ‘Why not make Co-Starring Too?’ Beyond the pun, it’s something I thought we could do, and do with the same kind of quality.” He continues, “’d be a fool to not make another one of these records. They’re too fun, and because of the pandemic, it lets a lot of people stay creative when it’s hard to get out on the road.”

Hear “Hellbent for Leather” below:

The record, which is out now, also features collaborations with Willie Nelson, James McMurtry, Ann Wilson, Wynonna and Cody Canada. Hubbard is out on tour in support of the record now, including two nights at Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley, as well as To Willie: A Birthday Celebration to be held at Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas on May 1. You can find a full list of his upcoming tour dates via Hubbard's official website.

Read our exclusive interview with Ray Wylie Hubbard about Co-Starring Too here.