Texas mainstay Randy Rogers Band have released a new single, "Picture Frames." Co-written by band frontman Randy Rogers with singer-songwriter/producer Drew Kennedy, it's a heartfelt look back on a love story, as told through the pictures hanging on the couple's wall.

The song's first verse begins at the beginning, recounting an early date in New Orleans.

"We watched the sunrise on Bourbon Street / With Hurricanes in our hands," the lyrics recall. "There's something sweet about a morning buzz / Dancing with the possibility of love ..."

While the storyline is about a romantic relationship, Rogers says that its sentiment also applies to the nostalgia of any longterm partnership, including that between longtime bandmates.

“‘Picture Frames’ is a song about all of us, and the memories we have made together through the years living on our walls and in our phones," he points out. "I’ve been lucky enough to be on the road for the last 21 years and have made some damn fine memories.”

In fact, the new song arrives just as the Randy Rogers Band are gearing up celebrate their 20th anniversary in music, and it's the first new track to arrive off an upcoming anniversary project. That album is due out in the spring of 2022 and will find RRB reuniting with their original producer Radney Foster, who last worked with the group in 2008 when they put out their self-titled project.

Randy Rogers Band's "Picture Frames" Lyrics:

Remember that summer night in New Orleans? / We'd only known each other for a couple weeks / We watched the sunrise on Bourbon Street / With Hurricanes in our hands / There's something sweet about a morning buzz / Dancing with the possibility of love / There wasn't no one but the two of us / That even gave it half a chance...

Chorus:

Where do the years go? / These tiny little windows / Hanging on a hallway wall we walk by every day / Damn, time flies outside these picture frames....

There we are on Sunset Boulevard / Looking like a couple young movie stars / This one's my favorite, just you on the beach / Smiling at the camera in the Florida Keys...

Repeat Chorus

We've still got a little space, memories left to make / Baby, just pick a place / We can bring 'em back home...

