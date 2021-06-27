Parker McCollum Readies ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’, His Full-Length, Major-Label Debut

After putting out his six-song EP Hollywood Gold in October, Parker McCollum will be back with his major-label, full-length debut on July 30. Called Gold Chain Cowboy, the project contains ten tracks, a couple of which should already be familiar to fans.

"Pretty Heart," McCollum's breakout single, features on the upcoming album. The song was a major success for the singer in 2020, and he wrapped up that year by bringing it to the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country Top 30 charts. The song, which is included on the track list of Hollywood Gold as well as Gold Chain Cowboy, was co-written by McCollum with Randy Montana.

For his 2020 EP, McCollum co-wrote five of the song songs (the only one he didn't write, "Like a Cowboy," was a collaboration between Chris Stapleton and Al Anderson). That songwriting trend continues on Gold Chain Cowboy, with McCollum listed as a co-writer on all 10 tracks. Plus, he continues to enlist big names to work with him to create the songs.

Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley, Randy Rogers and Rhett Akins are all co-writers who worked with McCollum to write the songs. Jon Randall -- who also appears as one third of Lambert's The Marfa Tapes trio -- co-wrote two songs, and also serves as producer on McCollum's album. One song on the album, "Dallas," also features Danielle Bradbery as a duet partner.

Gold Chain Cowboy's tracklist also features "To Be Loved By You," which McCollum put out in January. To go along with the album announcement, he shared another new song, called "Rest of My Life," which can be found on his new collection. "Rest of My Life" is the only track on the project that the singer wrote solo.

Parker McCollum, Gold Chain Cowboy Tracklist:

1. "Wait Outside" (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)

2. "Dallas" (feat. Danielle Bradbery) (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers)

3. "To Be Loved By You" (Parker McCollum, Rhett Akins)

4. "Drinkin’" (Parker McCollum, Lee Miller)

5. "Falling Apart" (Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)

6. "Heart Like Mine" (Parker McCollum, Tony Lane, Ben West)

7. "Why Indiana" (Parker McCollum, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)

8. "Rest of My Life" (Parker McCollum)

9. "Pretty Heart" (Parker McCollum, Randy Montana)

10. "Never Loved You at All" (Parker McCollum, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley)

