As queer country music becomes more mainstream, we find ourselves at a turning point: should the music parallel the conventions of commercial country, or remain defiantly queer? Paisley Fields knows where he stands: with "Jesus Loving American Guy (Limp Wrists)," they've written the queer country music anthem.

In the music video, Paisley juxtaposes his image with Fox News talking heads, challenging the hypocrisy of conservative narratives with a pixie-ish twinkle in their eye. Though the song has a jaunty groove, Paisley details a childhood in rural Iowa characterized by feeling isolated. While the narrator of "Jesus Loving American Guy" is proud of his rural roots, he rejects the rigid expectations that come with them.

Instead, Paisley embraces themself and their titular limp wrists. The song is jam-packed with joyful resistance, while channeling the anger, frustration, and sadness of a youth on the margins -- all with a critique of mainstream country music to boot.

This is not a song for people who embrace "love is love" as a Pride slogan. The LGBTQ+ experience is different, and that includes all the joys that come with freedom from traditional expectations -- and "Jesus Loving American Guy" shouts those differences from the rooftop with bravado and defiance.

Watch the official music video for "Jesus Loving American Guy (Limp Wrists)" below:

You can find more information about Paisley Fields, including a list of upcoming tour dates and ticketing information, at his official website.