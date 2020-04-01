Orville Peck tries to focus on better days in his new single "Summertime." The brand-new track, released Wednesday (April 1), is classic country-sounding and melodically grand.

Peck self-produced "Summertime," which debuts with a video directed by Drew Kirsch. Readers can press play above to watch and hear the track, which takes on added meaning while citizens of the United States and the rest of the world are largely quarantined in their homes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I wrote this song a long time ago, and, to me, "Summertime" has a few different meanings: Summertime can be a season, a person or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit," Peck explains in a press release. "We also wanted the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately, this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful -- even if it means missing something or someone."

"Summertime" is the first new song Peck has released since dropping his self-produced and critically acclaimed debut album, Pony, about one year ago, in March of 2019. A press release reports that more new music is on the way from the masked Canadian cowboy.

Peck had been playing "Summertime" during his live shows before his 2020 tour plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although his trek is currently postponed, he is slated to play both Coachella and Stagecoach this fall, and open for pop star Harry Styles' Halloween shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden.