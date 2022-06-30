British-Nigerian singer Onyi Moss is adept on acoustic guitar as she is with full studio productions, like her prophetic, mysterious "Lost Sheep." Moss is based in Manchester, and has garnered a huge social media following and accolades for her photography and fashion blogging. "Lost Sheep" is a sonic representation of her photographic style: striking, colorful, and difficult to forget.

The song begins with Moss singing, "God speaks to me in my dreams," backed by a muted choir of synth strings reminiscent of a '90s techno track. As the song progresses, the choral vocals, huge drums, and subtle guitar fills build to a dramatic crescendo that will make your hair stand on end, if not have a full religious experience. Moss performs the song with depth and confidence -- both with the certitude that she is doing the song justice, and that she has so many beings, spiritual and otherwise, on her side.

Listen to Onyi Moss' new song "Lost Sheep" below:

"Lost Sheep" follows a string of impressive singles released in 2021, including the liberating anthem "Miracle Man" and the bittersweet, reflective track "In Your Eyes."

You can learn more about Onyi Moss, her music and work as a film director by visiting her official website.