With ‘No Sad Songs,’ Niko Moon Proves He’s a Master of Melody [LISTEN]

Arturo Holmes, Getty Images

Niko Moon has selected a second infectious groove in "No Sad Songs," the follow-up to his No. 1 hit "Good Time." The singer and songwriter continues to lean heavy on party vibes, but thus far, there's nothing bro-ish about his lyrics.

Along with wife Anna Moon and co-writers Alysa Vanderheym, Joshua Murty and Steven Lee Olsen, Niko Moon writes like he has nothing to prove. His newly paved, one-of-a-kind curved lane in country music is pop-conscious — but it's organic. It's laid-back, but poetic. It's unencumbered by the genre's constructs, even if Moon falls within the four walls.

There's an ease to his patter and a feral nature to his melodies that bring excitement. The little guitar line that drives "No Sad Songs" is white-hot, but hardly something you need a Ph.D to understand.

With this song, Moon gets a chance to stretch his vocals a bit during the final two turns of the chorus. He shows real potential here, which is important because his third single is likely to show another side to his artistry — a love or heartbreak ballad is where many artists would go. The success of "Good Time" should make it easier for a slightly more mainstream country song like "No Sad Songs" to get past gatekeepers.

RCA Nashville

Niko Moon's "No Sad Songs" Lyrics: 

I don't wanna hear no sad songs / All right, yeah / I'm out here cuttin' it loose / You'd think it's huntin' season by the way I'm killin' the goose / Yeah, it's got me feeling the groove / Two-steppin' with my baby, breakin' in these Lucchese boots, so / Play something we can sing to / Play something we can raise hell and a drink to / Don't get me going just to go and slow it down / Pour up another round ...

Chorus:

I don't wanna hear no sad songs / I just wanna have some fun tonight / Dancing all the way 'til last call / Drink in my hand got me feeling right / It's been a long week / A gone wrong week / So keep that good time spinning on repeat, yeah / I don't wanna hear no sad songs / I don't wanna hear no sad songs ...

Come on, play that "Wagon Wheel" / Turn up that "Sweet Home Alabama", give me all of the feels / Don't forget the "Chicken Fried" / I want it served it up with a little "Sweet Caroline," so / Play something we can sing to / Play something we can raise hell and a drink to / Don't get me going just to go and slow it down / Pour up another round ...

Repeat Chorus

Guitar Solo

Repeat Chorus

