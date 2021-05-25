Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Are Back Together for a 2021 Tour
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have announced a 2021 tour, beginning in July and stretching into the fall. The trek boasts some impressive special guests, too, with various dates featuring the Marcus King Band, Tre Burt, Delta Spirit, Bahamas and Margo Price.
Rateliff and the Night Sweats' 2021 tour will begin on July 20 in Charlotte, N.C., and run through Oct. 13 in Cleveland, Ohio, Rolling Stone reports. On Aug. 23-25, they'll play Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, at which they recorded the forthcoming live album, Red Rocks 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The band's Red Rocks 2020 show took place without an audience, in a venue that usually holds 10,000 people. Rateliff calls the experience "heartbreaking," adding, "It was a realization that our world had changed and maybe forever."
Red Rocks 2020 is due out on July 16. It features music from throughout Rateliff's career -- both solo and with the Night Sweats -- and a duet version of Leonard Cohen's "There Is a War" with singer-songwriter Kevin Morby.
A full list of Rateliff and the Night Sweats' 2021 tour dates is below. A fan club pre-sale began on Tuesday (May 25), and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats 2021 Tour Dates:
July 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 27 -- Bethlehem, Pa. @ Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks
July 28 -- Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 30 -- Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
Aug. 13 -- Whitefish, Mont. @ Big Mountain Ranch
Aug. 14 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion
Aug. 17 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 -- Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 -- Park City, Utah @ Deer Valley Resort
Aug. 21 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheatre at Los Colonias Park
Aug. 23-25 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 -- Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live
Sept. 29 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit
Oct. 1 -- Franklin, Tenn. @ Firstbank Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Oct. 10 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Oct. 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Icon Music Center
Oct. 13 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
