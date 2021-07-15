Molly Tuttle and Nathaniel Rateliff's new music video, for their enchanting cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s “Stop Draggin' Around My Heart," is haunting. Their new collaboration's release celebrates the 40th anniversary of the timeless rock song, originally released on July 8, 1981.

The music video's vintage, sepia-toned clips of 1960s ads, protests, relationships and news stories are nostalgic and moody, while also reflecting events that would’ve been happening when the song was first released. The vibe is in keeping with the emotional tune, originally a single from Nicks' debut solo album, Bella Donna.

"Nathaniel has been someone whose music helped get me through the struggles of this past year, and it was such an honor to sing with him on this song that I love," says Tuttle. "I have always wanted to work up this classic Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet with someone, and it was a thrill to do it with one of my favorite singers."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuttle and Rateliff recorded their duet remotely. "But I hope we get to do it in person someday!" she says.

"Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" is one of three songs that act as an addendum to Tuttle's newest album, ... But I'd Rather Be With You. Dubbed ... But I'd Rather Be With You, Too, the short EP also includes covers of Phantogram's "You Don't Get Me High Anymore," featuring Iron & Wine, and Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough,” with Madison Cunningham.

... But I'd Rather Be With You features 10 cover songs, which Tuttle recorded during quarantine with producer Tony Berg. Among others, the tracks featured are the National’s “Fake Empire,” Rancid’s “Olympia, WA" and FKA Twigs’ “Mirrored Heart."

