Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff Team for New ‘CMT Crossroads’ Episode

Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff are the two latest artists to be tapped to share the stage for CMT Crossroads. The performance from singer-songwriters, both of whom have found success within the Americana realm, will air in late March.

Price and Rateliff's CMT Crossroads episode is a significant one: Not only are both artists debuting on the program, their performance is also the first new CMT Crossroads episode since Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey's set premiered in March of 2020. The cross-genre TV performance series shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price and Rateliff will be joined by both his band, the Night Sweats, and her band, the Price Tags, during their CMT Crossroads performance. They filmed their set without an audience due to the pandemic.

"Through the last five years, the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, the Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson's bus at Farm Aid," Rateliff shares in a press release. "Ever since this, I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter."

Adds Price, "I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads. Through the years, the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I'm really looking forward to collaborating after all this time."

After years of playing in Nashville with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, and friends, Price found wider fame with the release of her 2016 album Midwest Farmer's Daughter, on Jack White's Third Man Records. Her sophomore solo album, 2017's All American Made, earned her a Grammy Awards Best New Artist nomination. Price's most recent album is 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started, co-produced by her good friend and fellow musician Sturgill Simpson.

Rateliff, meanwhile, has been a mainstay in the Denver, Colo., music scene for more than a decade now, but he and the Night Sweats found national fame in the mid-2010s thanks to singles including "S.O.B." He released an acclaimed solo album in 2020 and, later that year, contributed a song to the Apple TV+ original film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake. Rateliff made his Saturday Night Live debut in early 2021.

Price and Rateliff's CMT Crossroads episode will premiere on March 26 at 10PM ET on CMT.

