Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff offer a bit of hope with their performance of "Say It Louder" for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. The song comes from Rateliff & the Night Sweats' 2018 album Tearing at the Seams.

Price and Rateliff are joined by both his band, the Night Sweats, and her band, the Price Tags, during their CMT Crossroads performance. They filmed their set without an audience due to the pandemic.

"One of these days, I'm gonna take mine back," Price and Rateliff sing. "... You'll climb out / When you're finding your own way / I'll say it louder, say it clear ... They say sometimes / What you need is exactly what you fear."

Price and Rateliff's CMT Crossroads episode is a significant one: Not only are both artists debuting on the program, their performance is also the first new CMT Crossroads episode since Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey's set premiered in March of 2020. The cross-genre TV performance series shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through the last five years, the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, the Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson's bus at Farm Aid," Rateliff shares in a press release. "Ever since this, I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter."

Adds Price, "I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads. Through the years, the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I'm really looking forward to collaborating after all this time."

As solo artists, Price's most recent album is 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started, co-produced by her good friend and fellow musician Sturgill Simpson; Rateliff, meanwhile, released an acclaimed solo album that same year. Also in 2020, Rateliff contributed a song to the Apple TV+ original film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, and he made his Saturday Night Live debut in early 2021.

Price and Rateliff's CMT Crossroads episode will premiere on March 26 at 10PM ET on CMT.

