Natalie Hemby's opening set last night (Jan. 16) for fellow Highwoman Brandi Carlile's six-date Ryman residency ended with a heart-warming rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" that truly was a family affair. Hemby and her husband and band member, Mike Wrucke, delivered a cover that featured a special guest vocalist: Their daughter, Sammie Jo.

Sammie Jo, who, per Getty Images, has performed at least once before on the Ryman stage, unwaveringly hit the notes heard on the Grammy-winning2018 album, Golden Hour. The young girl stood tall as a memorable special guest on a night full of big-name featured artists: Later, Carlile brought out top-flight talents The War & Treaty and Hemby's fellow Missourian, iconic performer Sheryl Crow.

Hemby wrote the song with Musgraves and fellow Nashville songwriter Shane McAnally. Hemby and Musgraves also share co-writer credits for album tracks "Velvet Elvis" and "Butterflies."

Sammie Jo's mom returned to the stage later in the evening to sing a couple of Highwomen songs with Carlile. The pair sang "Redesigning Women" with Crow before splitting fellow Highwomen Maren Morris and Amanda Shires' roles for a rendition of "Crowded Table."

The last half of Carlile's residency begins this Sunday (Jan. 19) with one of the century's best country songwriters, Lori McKenna, in the support slot. On Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 20-21), Australian alt-rocker Courtney Barnett rounds out Carlile's stacked cast of opening acts.

Even before finding stardom in the spotlight with her role in the Highwomen, Hemby was one of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters. She has written or co-written hits for Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Toby Keith and others, in addition to her role as a collaborator for Musgraves.