Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, might have looked as though they were rushing into something when they first revealed their unexpected marriage in February of 2019, but in a new interview, she says they'd didn't need a lot of time to realize they wanted to be together.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. We sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” Lambert said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren on Thursday (Feb. 25).

Lambert and McLoughlin first crossed paths on the set of Good Morning America in November of 2018. In October of 2019, Lambert told the New York Times that they connected when she was on the show promoting the release of the Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel album, released on Nov. 2, 2018.

That's the day her bandmates, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, spotted McLoughlin. He was a New York City police officer at the time, and he was working security for GMA during their appearance.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back," Lambert recalled to the Times. "They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He’s here. And he’s pretty.'"

Their relationship progressed very quickly from there, Lambert tells Warren, when she returned home to Nashville with her new love. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so, I was really thankful for it," she says (quotes via InTouchWeekly.com).

The couple wed on the side porch of that house just months later, on Jan. 26, 2019, but they kept it quiet until just after Valentine's Day that year, when Lambert shared a photo on Instagram announcing that she'd met and married "the love of my life."

McLoughlin later retired from the NYPD to accompany Lambert on tour as part of her security detail, but they've been laying low together during the COVID-19 pandemic, both at their farm and on some long road trips in their Airstream trailer. She says that time together has been good for them.

“A lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re in different directions all the time,” she tells Warren. “With everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

