Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin may have ended their summer glamping trip, but they're still making sure to carve out quality time together. Most recently, the pair checked in with a selfie during their rodeo date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

"How y'all doing?" Lambert writes in the caption of her post, along with a sprinkling of cowboy-themed emojis, including one of a cow and another of a smiling face wearing a cowboy hat.

The star is dressed the part, too, wearing a star-printed vest with a leather cross-body bag, plus a gray cowboy hat in the photo. McLoughlin — who hails from New York City — didn't embrace the cowboy vibe quite as literally as his Texas-born country superstar wife, but he's still dapper in a white shirt, denim button-down and slicked-back hair.

The pair were attending the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Ariat Music City Knockout, a two-night bull riding event that took place in Nashville on August 21-22.

As a Texas native who owns horses and frequently incorporates cowboy imagery and themes into her songs, it's no surprise that Lambert fits right in with the rodeo scene. In fact, her recent single, "If I Was a Cowboy," embraces the Western aesthetic more vividly than anything she's released before, and the music video for the song offers a compelling depiction of Lambert as a gruff cowboy that commands respect everywhere she goes.

