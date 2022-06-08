Miranda Lambert Plots Month-Long Glamping Trip With Husband Brendan

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road this year, but not on another tour. After wrapping the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town on June 11, the country singer plans to take some time off — actually, a lot of time off.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer tells People that she is planning 20 days of cross-country glamping in July with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. They'll travel alongside their friends, the country star's backup singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband. Both couples will be traveling in their own Airstreams.

"Everyone's like, 'So you're gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper,'" Lambert jokes. "But, it's such a different way of seeing the world. It's through a windshield, but it's with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll the next town. This is like a way to actually see things. I always say I've been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do."

This is the first time Lambert has ever blocked off an entire month of personal time, not to mention it's the longest trek in the couple's camper. Their trip will include stops in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana, each for a couple of days.

"It's so far from Nashville that I never had enough time to like, get there," the native Texan says. "I'm very, very excited about that. It's such a different way of seeing the world."

It's not clear which of the couple's many pets will travel along.

The wanderlust trip has been on Lambert's radar since 2020. After travel shutdown due to COVID-19, she and her team of writers — which included John Randall, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby — imagined a fictitious trip that ultimately served as the inspiration for Lambert's 2022 Palomino album. She tells people the album embodies her "gypsy part."

"We just wanted to hit these highlights," she says of the album's tracks. "I pictured the most epic road trip in my camper, like where all the places that I would go."

Palomino arrived on April 29. Although she has not announced a tour promoting the project, Lambert will be doing her first-ever Las Vegas residency in August. The show, called Velvet Rodeo, kicks off on Sep. 23 with dates scattered into April 2023.