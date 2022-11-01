Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends.

Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez.

We also spy one of their dogs as Pugsley and another dressed in a tuxedo a la the Addams family's butler, Lurch. After that it gets a little abstract, though the theme of morose regalia stands clear as a camera pans the preparations for the couple's Halloween dinner party.

The Addams Family was first a 1960s television series before becoming a movie in 1991. There have been other iterations in the last 20 years as well, including a stop-motion movie made by Tim Burton. Later this month, a Netflix series called Wednesday will debut starring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday Addams is the Addams' daughter.

Other country stars who allowed TV or film to inspire their costumes include Chris Young (Batman), Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley (Peter Pan and Captain Hook), Reba McEntire (her Sandy from Grease was more of an advert for her custom line of clothes, but we'll count it) and Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean, who went as the news team from Anchor Man.