Miranda Lambert, Elle King Kick off 2021 ACM Awards Party With ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started right at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18). The country superstar and the singer-songwriter took the stage to deliver a raucous performance of their current collaboration, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," bringing the energy from the very first second.

The song is a high-energy number that's perfectly suited to open an awards show, with a playful lyric that set a fun tone for the evening.

"So bartender, take my keys / What do you want from me? / Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home / Not staying in to fight / I'm staying out all night / Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home," they sang in the chorus.

Decked out in black leather and sequined bell bottoms, the blonde duet partners kicked off the show with an enthusiastic performance, looking as if they were just two besties partaking in a good ole country singalong. But perhaps the coolest part about their ensemble was the fringe, with Lambert showing off the pink fringe and King working the blue fringe.

Lambert and King revealed their collaboration in February of 2021. It's not the first time they've worked together; King was also part of Lambert's all-star cover of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" from 2019. That track featured Lambert, King, Maren MorrisCaylee HammackTenille Townes and Ashley McBryde.

Lambert is also slated to perform "In His Arms" with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall at the awards on Sunday night, where she is nominated in multiple categories including Female Artist, Single and Song of the Year.

The 2021 ACM Awards air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos:

The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.

See Pictures From the 2021 ACM Awards Red Carpet:

The best dressed on the 2021 ACM Awards red carpet brought color — lots of color — for an awards show that promises to be a celebration. Photos show stars like Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Kane Brown and more wearing the hottest and often most expensive designer outfits, or suits they designed themselves, in the case of Jimmie Allen.

Check out a full gallery of country music's hottest stars on the ACM Awards red carpet. Who do you think is best dressed and worst dressed?

The 2021 ACM Awards took place at the Bluebird Cafe, Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday (April 18).
Filed Under: ACM Awards, elle king, Miranda Lambert
Categories: ACMs, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top