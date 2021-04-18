Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started right at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18). The country superstar and the singer-songwriter took the stage to deliver a raucous performance of their current collaboration, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," bringing the energy from the very first second.

The song is a high-energy number that's perfectly suited to open an awards show, with a playful lyric that set a fun tone for the evening.

"So bartender, take my keys / What do you want from me? / Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home / Not staying in to fight / I'm staying out all night / Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home," they sang in the chorus.

Decked out in black leather and sequined bell bottoms, the blonde duet partners kicked off the show with an enthusiastic performance, looking as if they were just two besties partaking in a good ole country singalong. But perhaps the coolest part about their ensemble was the fringe, with Lambert showing off the pink fringe and King working the blue fringe.

Lambert and King revealed their collaboration in February of 2021. It's not the first time they've worked together; King was also part of Lambert's all-star cover of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" from 2019. That track featured Lambert, King, Maren Morris, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Ashley McBryde.

Lambert is also slated to perform "In His Arms" with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall at the awards on Sunday night, where she is nominated in multiple categories including Female Artist, Single and Song of the Year.

The 2021 ACM Awards air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

