Miranda Lambert has finally had time to process her altered life amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and she's sharing her experience with her fans.

"I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this," Lambert admits. "Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the s[t]ate of the world right now is still through the roof."

Lambert notes that she's been spending quality time with her husband of a year, Brendan McLoughlin, partaking in ordinary acts including cooking, cleaning, working out and caring for the couple's animals, of which there are many. She's also filled her downtime by writing new songs, including "text writing" a cowgirl song with Ronnie Dunn, the golden voice of Brooks & Dunn. Lambert says it's the first time she's written new material in "about a year."

Celebrities have not been immune to the same shelter-in-place lifestyle the rest of Americans have adapted to this March, with many stars advising to stay home and even participating in virtual concerts for their fans. On Sunday night (March 29), Fox even hosted the nationally televised iHeart Living Room Concert for America program, which featured a range of music stars performing via satellite. Host Elton John, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw were just a few stars that participated. The concert was a benefit for coronavirus charities. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have planned a similar event.

Though Lambert's post is somber in tone, she also mentions she's been able to have some "cool virtual happy hours with friends and family," was happy for the birth of her friend's first child and even got a care package from Mom and Dad.

"Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers," she concludes, adding an important reminder: "Stay home. Call home."