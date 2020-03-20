Miranda Lambert is Her Own ‘Bluebird’ in New Music Video [WATCH]

Miranda Lambert has debuted the dreamy video for her new song, "Bluebird," a meditation on hope and tenacity even through uncertain times. In the clip, it's Lambert herself who is the titular "bluebird" of the song, dressed up in blue feathers with glittering eyeshadow to match and singing from inside a giant birdcage.

From her perch inside the cage, Lambert performs the song to a '20s-style party, with concertgoers seated at tables and sipping their drinks. Press play above to watch!

"I love 'Bluebird.' It's a song like I've never written before and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Lambert says in a press release. "The bluebirds had always been there -- I live on a farm -- but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what's around me.

"Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it's a reminder," she continues. "I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need from it."

The song, which is featured on Lambert's latest album, Wildcard, is a particularly meaningful one to the singer, she revealed in early 2020. It speaks to the singer's long, difficult past through heartbreak and disappointment, and the inner optimism and creativity she maintained through it all.

More specifically, the singer told Taste of Country that the song was actually originally inspired by a Charles Bukowski poem of the same title. One of Lambert's co-writers, Luke Dick, brought the poem and a guitar line to a writing session with the country star and fellow co-writer Natalie Hemby.

The poem hones in on the figure of the bluebird as a metaphor for a creative fire that never quite goes out, no matter how much self-doubt, whiskey and cigarette smoke Bukowski dumps on its head. Lambert's "Bluebird" is more wistful, though: In fact, she says it's deeply linked to her 2019 wedding to Brendan McLoughlin, especially because she wrote the song just three days after getting hitched.

Lambert dropped Wildcard in late 2019. "Bluebird" is one of the softer moments in a collection that has its fair share of rock 'n' roll anthems and dance-ready country bangers.

