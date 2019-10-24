Story Behind the Song: Miranda Lambert, ‘Bluebird’

During an industry-only show previewing a selection of songs from Wildcard, Lambert acknowledged that she needed to make a "singer-songwriter" record when she released The Weight of These Wings. However, as she performs tunes such as "It All Comes Out in the Wash," "Way Too Pretty for Prison" and "Locomotive," she's enjoying the return to her rowdier, more fun-loving side.

Still, that doesn't mean Lambert has forgotten the past she grappled with on The Weight of These Wings. In fact, "Bluebird" reflects on the inner tranquility that helps her survive hard times. Read on as Lambert recalls how the track came to life, with help from co-writers Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.

Luke had texted me and said something about keeping a bluebird in your heart. He said, "I wanna write that with you, because I feel like that's what you did. And it's what I feel like we all do."

When we got in the room to write it, it felt really magical, because, I don't know -- something about a bluebird is hopeful, even through blue times. When I sing this song, I feel a little flutter. I feel every single word of what it means.

