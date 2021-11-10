Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards walked onto the stage of the CMA Awards and gave one of the most emotional performances of the night, courtesy of the groundbreaking song "Love My Hair."

Introduced by Faith Fennidy, the young girl whose story of being discriminated against at her Louisiana school actually inspired the song, Guyton, Spencer and Edwards appeared on stage dressed all in white. But what really made an impact with everyone watching was the fact that they all appeared showcasing their hair proudly.

Indeed, the song offers a message of self-acceptance, and the delivery the three women gave on the CMA Awards certainly drove home that message as they owned the stage.

Making the performance of "Love My Hair" even sweeter was the fact that the three often held hands during the performance, solidifying a unity not only within the country music industry, but beyond. Once the song was over, the audience gave the trio of singers a much-deserved standing ovation.

“Seeing this young girl’s embarrassment and agony brought me back to my own struggles with self-love, and I wanted to write a song to this little girl facing adversity because of what God gave her," Guyton previously said of the song, which she wrote alongside Anna Krantz. "I want her and anyone facing similar struggles to feel seen.”

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.