Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile to Headline 2022 Pilgrimage Festival

Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile will headline the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. The annual event will take place Sept. 24 and 25 at the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn.

Stapleton and Carlile will be joined by an impressive group of artists throughout the weekend, including Brittany Spencer, Dawes, Adia Victoria, Elle King, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers and more.

Marty Stuart, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Lake Street Dive and Better Than Ezra — featuring festival co-founder Kevin Griffin — will also make an appearance. Carlile reacted to the news on social media, noting that she "can't wait" for the festival weekend.

"I’m making the pilgrimage," she says. "Let’s do this! ….not gonna lie it feels pretty good to see my name up there so big. I can’t wait!!"

Stapleton has played Pilgrimage Festival multiple times in the past, and he memorably collaborated with festival co-owner Justin Timberlake in 2017. Carlile was scheduled to perform in 2018, but both she and Stapleton had their sets canceled when the festival was forced to close early due to weather. Carlile did her best to make up her performance after the cancellation by performing pop-up shows at bars in Music City.

Tickets for the 2022 Pilgrimage Festival go on sale Thursday, April 21, at 10AM. An exclusive pre-sale began Wednesday, April 20, at 10AM.

The Pilgrimage Festival is now in its eighth year. It debuted in 2015 with performances from Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, The Decemberists, Weezer and more. Lionel Richie, Jason Isbell, Jack White, Eddie Vedder and Daryl Hall and John Oates have also played at the event in past years.