Michael Warren Asks ‘What’s Country to You’ in Uplifting New Single [LISTEN]

Michael Warren spotlights the passions that pull us together in his infectious new single,  "What's Country to You."

Written by Dylan Schneider, Zac Kale and Jake Rosereveal, this polished, energizing pop-country track celebrates the commonalities we share, no matter how different our individual backgrounds may be. Warren's rich vocals paint a detailed lyrical picture of country living while giving a rapid-fire review of the best things in life.

"With culture finally seeing that country music is not only meant to be inclusive but our differences celebrated, I love asking this question: ‘What’s country to you?’ Like life, love and art, country music means a little something different to us all," Warren says. "This fall I'll get to release this song and play it live, and ask that question to fans everywhere — maybe even bringing some love to the world as I do it."

"What’s Country to You" is the engaging title track of Warren's upcoming debut EP, set for release in early 2023. The versatile talent recruited Aaron Eshuis (Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd) to produce the project, which formally introduces his eclectic, engaging sound to country music audiences.

Over the years, Warren has built an impressive reputation as a songwriter across multiple genres, earning cuts from major artists including J.Lo, Akon and Toni Braxton. The Alabama native's distinctive musical talents have already earned him support slots on tour with major acts, including Jake Owen, Zac Brown and Lauren Alaina.

You can learn more about Michael Warren by visiting his official website and following him at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

