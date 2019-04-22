Michael Ray's newest single, "Her World or Mine," addresses somber subject matter. Readers can press play above to hear the song and watch its corresponding video, which takes a minimalist treatment to the song and leaves the emphasis on the track and its message.

"One of us still has our picture / Taped up on the dash / One of us took that one from Mexico / Threw it in the trash / One of us don't even notice / When the radio plays that song / One of us breaks down and has to pull over / Whenever it comes on," Ray sings in the song's first verse, describing a breakup that results in imbalanced heartbreak, leaving one person far more devastated than the other.

To PopCulture, Ray explains that although he didn't write the song (Brett Beavers, Jamie Paulin and Travis Denning did), he knew it was special as soon as he heard it. "Breakups are tough, and we've all been on one side of this song or the other," he shares. "I think scars from our past relationships, although shared, aren't really talked about.

"One of the best parts of this job is watching how fans come together at shows. They could be complete strangers at the beginning, and leave the show as friends," Ray goes on to say. "I hope "Her World or Mine" connects with fans and allows us all to bond over those unspoken scars."

"Her World or Mine" comes from Amos, Ray's second studio album, which he released in June of 2018. In a press release, the singer says the song's emotional content “is the reason I got into country music.”

"When we added "Her World or Mine" to our live show last year, the response was immediate, and now, every night on the road, the crowd sings it back to us,” he says. “I think it has resonated so strongly with fans because no matter which side you are on ... everyone has been there at some point in their life, they see themselves in this song. I certainly do.”