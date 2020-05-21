In May of 2018, Margo Price played three sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. Those performances, her first time headlining the hallowed venue, were captured for a live album, released Thursday (May 21) via Bandcamp.

Dubbed Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman, Price's new album features 11 live cuts, including collaborations with Emmylou Harris ("Wild Women"), Sturgill Simpson ("Ain't Livin' Long Like This," a Rodney Crowell cover) and Jack White ("Honey, We Can't Afford to Look This Cheap" by the White Stripes). Readers can watch her performance of "All American Made," the title track of her sophomore album, released in late 2017, above.

"The recordings are rough and the performances are raw, but there was a magic there and the band was on fire," Price says in a press release. "We played unreleased songs, alternative album versions and had lots of special guests. I hope it moves you."

Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman is available digitally via Bandcamp for $10. All proceeds are going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

At the time of her Ryman Auditorium shows, Price was signed to White's Third Man Records. She is now with Loma Vista Recordings and ready to soon release her third studio album, That's How Rumors Get Started. Price and Simpson co-produced the project, which was originally due out in May, but Price pushed the release date back indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release for Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman notes that That's How Rumors Get Started is expected this summer.

Margo Price, Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman Tracklist:

1. "A Little Pain Waltz"

2. "Weekender (Funk Version)"

3. "Wild Women" (feat. Emmylou Harris)

4. "Ain't Livin Long Like This" (feat. Sturgill Simpson)

5. "Revelations"

6. "Worthless Gold"

7. "Hurtin' (on the Bottle) Medley"

8. "Proud Mary"

9. "All American Made"

10. "Honey, We Can't Afford to Look This Cheap" (feat. Jack White)

11. "World's Greatest Loser"