For years, Margo Price has been performing the solemn tribute "Long Live the King" while on tour, but now, she’s making it available to fans, both digitally and through her new mail-order record club.

In the song, Price recounts the stories of Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lennon -- both the good and the bad -- over a heavily gospel-influenced sound. “The King never dies,” sings Price after telling the stories of the three men.

""Long Live the King" is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better. But no one is without flaw, and they each had a duality in their personalities," says Price in a press release. "This song is also about not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal, because we are all human and we all make mistakes."

On Wednesday (May 12) when she released "Long Live the King," Price also announced her new mail-order record club. Dubbed A Series of Rumors, the club will give subscribers three monthly shipments of limited-edition, autographed 7-inch vinyl records. The music will include tracks from Price's 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started, covers, lost songs and unreleased collaborations.

Price is celebrating this announcement by livestreaming for free a sold-out show she performed three years ago at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday (May 21). She's set to hit the stage again with her band for a string of dates beginning on May 28 and stretching in to 2022. Visit MargoPrice.net for more details.

