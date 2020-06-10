After indefinitely delaying the release of her new album, That's How Rumors Get Started, Margo Price has good news to share with fans: It's due out on July 10.

Price celebrated the announcement of her record's release on Wednesday (June 10) with a new single, "Letting Me Down." Readers can press play above to hear the new song, which features Price's producer, singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, on backing vocals.

"Everybody's lonely / Oh babe, just look around / You've got a way / You've got a way / Of letting me down," Price sings in the chorus. She and her husband, fellow musician Jeremy Ivey, co-wrote the track, inspired by a pair of former high school friends.

"Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does ... the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight," Price reflects in a press release. "This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time. It's not political, but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it."

Faced with social distancing recommendations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Price and director Kimberly Stuckwisch shot the "Letting Me Down" music video at Price's home and an abandoned hospital. Stuckwisch came to Nashville from Los Angeles in a fully equipped 1980s RV, which she parked in Price's driveway for 16 days; on set, she operated the camera from a closet, and masks were required. "Margo supplied us with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer and spiked seltzers," Stuckwisch shares.

"We wanted to speak to what was going on at that moment, to a world that was / is shut down, to the fear we all feel, and to the hope of breaking free," Stuckwisch explains of the video's concept. Price's sister, Kylie, choreographed her dance sequence.

Price's That's How Rumors Get Started was originally slated for a May 8 release; however, in late March, as the United States was largely shutting down due to the novel coronavirus, the singer indefinitely postponed its release. She'd recently had a too-close encounter with the tornadoes that wrecked Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3, and would later reveal that Ivey was fighting a case of the coronavirus.

On May 21, Price released a live album, Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman, culled together from her 2018 shows at the historic Nashville venue. On Saturday (June 13), she'll be a guest on CBS This Morning: Saturday.