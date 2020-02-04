Maddie & Tae Announce Sophomore Album, ‘The Way It Feels’

Country duo Maddie & Tae are set to release a brand-new album this spring. The Way It Feels is due out on April 10.

Produced by Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, the record will feature 15 tracks, including Maddie & Tae's current single, "Bathroom Floor," and the pair's recent collaboration with Dierks Bentley, "Lay Here With Me." Ten of the songs come from the duo's 2019 EPs One Heart to Another and Everywhere I'm Goin', and five are previously unreleased cuts.

“It has been four years since we’ve released an album. For us, this is a lot more than just an album release,” Maddie Marlow says in a press release. "This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better.

GreenRoom PR

"We are so proud of this 15-song story," she continues. "We wrote these songs during the most vulnerable times and our hope is that people hear that and connect.”

“The Way It Feels is finally here!” adds Tae Dye. "These songs will always represent something so beautiful and spiritual to us. And hopefully, it will represent something similar to people who listen."

The news of Maddie & Tae's new album -- their first since 2015's Start Here -- follows the announcement of their headlining Tourist in This Town Tour, which will kick off on April 15 in Baltimore, Md. The duo has also been tapped as an opening act for Lady Antebellum's Ocean Tour, which features 40 dates across the U.S.

Maddie & Tae, The Way It Feels Track List:

1. "Everywhere I'm Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

2. "Bathroom Floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)

3. "My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

4. "Tourist in This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

5. "Drunk or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)

6. "One Heart to Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

7. "Trying on Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)

8. "Write a Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)

9. "Water in His Wine Glass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)

10. "Ain't There Yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)

11. "Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)

12. "Friends Don’t" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

13. "Die From a Broken Heart" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

14. "I Don't Need to Know" (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)

15. "New Dog Old Tricks" (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)