Maddie & Tae are looking to rid themselves of ex lovers in their new song "Spring Cleaning." The track is from their upcoming album Through the Madness Vol. 2, which is set to arrive in full on September 23.

The breakup song is the perfect anthem for those who are sick of being on the same hamster wheel with a person you know is wrong for you. Much like the clutter in your home, sometimes you just have to clean house. Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr are packing up all the junk and tossing it out.

"Ooh, you're takin' up space / It's time to tidy up and take you out my brain / Ooh, what do you see? / Cleanin' out the closet looks good on me / It ain't spring, but I'm cleanin' house / It ain't spring, but I'm cleanin' out / It ain't spring, but I'm cleanin' house / So come and get your s--- out," the two sing in the chorus.

Font and Kerr also name-drop Marie Kondo in the song — the home organizing consultant became a viral sensation for her method of getting rid of anything that doesn't spark joy. For Maddie & Tae, that includes relationships.

"Spring Cleaning" — written by Font and Kerr alongside Kerr's husband, Josh, and Tayla Parx — is the second release off of Through the Madness Vol. 2. The project is the follow-up to Vol. 1 and features eight tracks all co-written by the duo members.

The two-part project is a reflection of the duo's life as they embrace new chapters in their lives. Both women are now married, and Kerr welcomed a baby girl named Leighton Grace on Jan. 17.

Fans can expect Maddie & Tae to play more from their upcoming album while touring this fall. They are headlining the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour, which was originally scheduled for January, but was postponed after Kerr was placed on bedrest for much of her pregnancy.

The tour will kick off Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 15 with Callista Clark and Sacha also on the bill.